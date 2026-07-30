A MAN from St Austell who had was released on bail has been remanded to prison pending a sentencing hearing due in early August.
James Thornton appeared at Cornwall Magistrates Court in Truro on Tuesday, July 28, after being arrested and charged for an incident that occurred the day before.
He is alleged to have breached a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and to have been in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. The court chose to remand him to prison ahead of a sentencing hearing in August.
After being arrested and charged in April this year, Thornton was remanded to court following a number of public order related offences. He was released on bail and placed under a CBO which imposes strict conditions designed to deter reoffending.
However, St Austell Police have since confirmed that further offences have been committed and that he has breached his CBO conditions.
A police spokesperson said: “James Thornton appeared at Cornwall Magistrates Court following his arrest and charge for an incident on July 27, where he was alleged to have breached a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and been in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
“On April 4, 2026, Thornton was initially arrested, charged and remanded to court for a number of public order related offences committed in St Austell. The court made the decision to release him on bail pending a sentencing hearing in early August.
“He was also made subject to a CBO which imposed strict conditions on him to deter him from reoffending. Despite this Thornton continued to offend committing further offences and breaching his CBO conditions.
“The court have now made the decision to remand Thornton to prison pending a sentencing hearing in early August.”
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