FOWEY’S historic quay provided a picture-perfect setting as hundreds of people gathered to witness the official naming and dedication of the town’s newest RNLI lifeboat.
With the harbour packed with spectators lining the waterfront, invited guests, lifeboat volunteers and crew came together to celebrate the arrival of Spirit of Daisy, Fowey’s new Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat.
Adam Luck, chair of the Fowey Lifeboat Management Group opened the proceedings with a welcome.
The lifeboat itself has been funded by donor Alan Jackson and named in memory of his late mother, Daisy, whose lifelong support for the RNLI inspired the generous gift.
Alan, joined by his wife Annette and members of their family, formally handed Spirit of Daisy into the care of the RNLI in what proved to be a deeply personal moment.
Daisy, who died aged 95, had supported the RNLI for many years, raising funds during lifeboat appeals in her hometown of Solihull after becoming concerned for her son’s safety when he began boating as a teenager.
Alan started his boating journey in Beer, East Devon, in a 13ft Durafloat dinghy before progressing to sailing dinghies. A local fisherman kept a watchful eye on him while he was out on the water, giving Daisy reassurance and inspiring her fundraising efforts.
Accepting the lifeboat on behalf of the RNLI, chief people officer Carolyn Greene paid tribute to Alan and Annette, while also highlighting Fowey’s proud lifesaving history.
“Ever since 1859, successive generations of lifeboat crews in Fowey have been keeping these waters safe,” she said.
Carolyn revealed Fowey’s crews have launched on service 1,829 times and saved 301 lives, describing it as “a remarkable number of people who have been reunited with their families thanks to the selflessness, kindness and courage of Fowey lifeboat crew”.
She added Spirit of Daisy, which entered service earlier this year, had already launched 11 times and assisted 18 people.
Fowey Lifeboat Operations Manager Paul Gamble then accepted the vessel on behalf of the station before the Service of Dedication was led by Fowey’s vicar, the Rev Shona Hoad.
The moving service featured music from Lostwithiel Town Band with hymns, prayers and readings that reflected the importance of the lifeboat and those who volunteer to crew it.
The final moments of the ceremony saw Alan and Annette officially name Spirit of Daisy before christening the lifeboat with a bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne to cheers from the gathered crowds.
Crew members Amelia Luck and Ros Jezard thanked everyone who helped make the occasion possible, recognising the generosity, teamwork and community spirit behind the new lifeboat.
The celebrations concluded with Spirit of Daisy launching from Town Quay alongside Fowey’s D-class lifeboat for a display in the harbour, watched by crowds lining the waterfront.
It was a fitting end to a memorable day for Fowey – and the beginning of a new chapter for a lifeboat that carries with it a special family story and a vital mission to protect lives at sea.
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