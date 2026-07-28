A FLAGSHIP BBC Radio 4 show will be broadcast live at St John's Methodist Church, St Austell, on Friday, September 18.
The political discussion programme Any Questions? will be coming to Cornwall with a panel of four speakers who answer questions from the audience.
The show, which provides people with the opportunity to challenge politicians, policy makers, writers, and thinkers, was first broadcast in October 1948 and visits a different part of the UK every week.
Question cards will be available for attendees to complete on arrival before the live broadcast begins after the 8pm news bulletin.
Entry to the recording is ticket only, with doors opening at 6.30pm and closing at 7.15pm. The broadcast ends at 9pm.
Attendees are warned that there will be security checks on admittance to the venue, while recording and photography during the broadcast will not be permitted.
Another popular weekly BBC Radio 4 show, Gardeners’ Question Time, was recently recorded at the Eden Project in August 2025.
To book tickets, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bbc-radio-4-any-questions-tickets-1993922048522?aff=oddtdtcreator
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