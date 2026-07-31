RESIDENTS evacuated from their homes after a major gas leak in Liskeard have been allowed to return after engineers completed an overnight repair operation.
Wales & West Utilities confirmed its teams had successfully repaired a damaged gas pipe on Pengover Road after third-party contractors working in the area accidentally struck the mains on Thursday evening, causing the leak.
The incident triggered a major emergency response, with a 100-metre safety cordon put in place and nearby properties evacuated as a precaution while engineers worked to make the area safe.
Peter Frearson, Wales & West Utilities gas emergency service manager for Cornwall, said: “We have been working in the Pengover Road area of Liskeard after third-party contractors working in the area damaged a gas pipe running beneath the road, causing it to leak.
“Our engineers have worked around the clock, and we’re pleased to say that we have now completed a full repair of the damaged gas pipe.
“As a precaution, the emergency services had evacuated a small number of nearby properties. We are now in the process of clearing the site, which will then allow those residents to return to their homes.
“We’d like to thank the local people for their patience and understanding while we carried out this essential repair.”
The leak sparked an urgent warning from Devon and Cornwall Police and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, who told residents in the area to avoid anything involving a naked flame while the incident was ongoing.
People were warned not to light barbecues, fire pits, bonfires, disposable barbecues or candles near Liskeard because of the potential risk of fire or explosion.
Residents were also urged not to smoke outdoors or use any equipment that could create sparks near the affected area.
Wales & West Utilities thanked the local community for their patience and understanding while the emergency repair work was carried out.
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