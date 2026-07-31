A TEENAGER from Cornwall has died following a crash on the M4.
At around 8pm on Saturday, July 18, emergency services were called to the motorway, between junctions 16 and 17 following a road traffic collision between a car and a van.
A 13-year-old boy from Cornwall was a passenger in a Toyota RAV-4, when it collided with a Renault van.
Police have confirmed that a woman, who was also a passenger in the Toyota, is being treated in hospital for serious injuries, though the drivers of both vehicles were not seriously injured.
A spokesperson from Wiltshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the teenager at this incredibly difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”
The force has also asked for anyone with information regarding the collision to come forward.
The spokesperson continued: “We need to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage.
“Please contact the Serious Collision Investigation team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 398 of 18/07.”
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