Peter Lefort, Chairperson, Cornwall National Landscape Partnership, said: “This is a landmark moment for the Cornwall National Landscape Partnership. At a time when our landscapes are under increasing pressure from climate change, biodiversity loss and social inequality, Heart of Natural Beauty represents a catalyst for positive action. This award from the National Lottery Heritage Fund recognises the urgency of these challenges, alongside the commitment and passion across our Partnership and local communities. Together, we have the opportunity to restore nature at scale, support farms to thrive, reconnect people with the landscapes they love and create a lasting legacy for future generations.”