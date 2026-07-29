THE organisation which seeks to protect Cornwall’s ‘national landscape’ is to be awarded more than £1-million in development from the National Lottery.
It is part of the lottery’s Landscape Connections initiative which intends to revive and connect the United Kingdom’s most treasured landscapes.
So far, £5-million has been given to five projects with the possibility of a further £42.6-million available for delivery grants to follow as plans are developed and tested over the next two years.
Schemes backed by the National Lottery’s initiative vary in scales and types from restoring habitats and recovering peatlands that have been damaged by wildfire to improving access to nature, supporting community stewardship and building resilence to climate change.
Cornwall National Landscape is unique in that it is spread across 12 separate geographical areas across the Duchy.
The project being backed by the National Lottery’s Landscape Connections initiative will focus on four areas of the National Landscape, selected for their distinctive landscapes, ecological importance and potential for landscape scale impact.
It will be delivered in partnership with the National Trust and aims to address ongoing environmental pressures and demonstrate the benefits of co-ordinated action at scale.
“It’s thanks to National Lottery players that through our Landscape Connections initiative, the Heritage Fund's helping foster new collaborations, bringing together landowners, farmers, communities and partners to restore nature and build resilience across some of the UK's most treasured places.
“The landscapes, habitats and natural environments we value are an important part of our shared heritage.
“Cornwall National Landscapes project demonstrates the ambition, innovation and partnership needed to secure the future of our landscapes. This development funding will lay the foundations for long-term, transformational change that will benefit both nature and people.”
Peter Lefort, Chairperson, Cornwall National Landscape Partnership, said: “This is a landmark moment for the Cornwall National Landscape Partnership. At a time when our landscapes are under increasing pressure from climate change, biodiversity loss and social inequality, Heart of Natural Beauty represents a catalyst for positive action. This award from the National Lottery Heritage Fund recognises the urgency of these challenges, alongside the commitment and passion across our Partnership and local communities. Together, we have the opportunity to restore nature at scale, support farms to thrive, reconnect people with the landscapes they love and create a lasting legacy for future generations.”
Ian Marsh, Assistant Director for the National Trust in Cornwall, said: "The National Trust is delighted to be jointly leading this inspiring and hopeful project, which will bring people together to help deliver nature restoration at a landscape scale across Cornwall.
“By connecting communities, particularly young people, with the places around them through youth rangers, apprenticeships and conservation volunteering, the project will help inspire the next generation to care for nature while creating lasting benefits for wildlife, heritage and people across Cornwall."
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