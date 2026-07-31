THIS year’s Launceston Agricultural Show looked a little different from the norm - but it still packed a punch where showgoers were concerned, with several new elements proving a big hit.

Due to a local suspected outbreak of Blue Tongue, the committee made a last minute safety call to postpone all cattle and sheep classes.

Working together several members put forward ideas for main ring alternatives, with the secondary ring proving useful to host the plethora of ideas that came out.

Among the new elements this year was a farming demonstration, concocted by Phil Yeo. It is a display he has been keen to try for some years, and finally the moment arrived — and the public loved it! With Clarkson’s Farm hot on people’s lips, it was a real life display of machinery and its power.

Across the rest of the vast showground, there were chicks hatching, floral displays blooming, gymnasts tumbling and the roar of small engines as Launceston Motorcycle Club put on an incredible display of agility.

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Chloe Davies was on 'chick watch' at the show as some of her family's Australorps had chosen show day as their cue to make an entrance. Cherry Tree Rare Breeds, run by Chloe's parents, host the poultry section at Launceston Show and were pleased to be able to offer visitors, young and old, the opportunity to handle these small creatures - gently of course - and learn more about the breed and what it takes to rear a chicken. ( Zoë Uglow )

There was sisterly rivalry in the poultry tent this year, as Cora (right), aged 6, with her chicken 'Cupcake' and Bria (left), aged 8, and her chicken 'Hermione' competed against each other to see who was the best 'Young Handler'. The judge admitted it was incredibly close but Cora just pipped her sister to the win. Both were elated to be taking home ribbons and were clearly very passionate about their chickens. Proud mother Kerry Buchanan said: "They only got chickens 18 months ago and have already started their own egg selling business. But all Cora wanted for her 6th birthday was that big chicken...in the end we gave in. She was thrilled!" They are pictured with judges Ember Checkley and Derek Wakeham. ( Zoë Uglow )

Congratulating the team who helped pull together the last minute programme, show president Martin Stanbury and his wife Vanessa, said: “It was a bit of a concern on Monday when Blue Tongue was mentioned, wondering how we were going to pull it all off - but the committee came up with several ideas and I think it’s safe to say they have paid off.

“There is a good crowd here today and I hope people are enjoying the show despite the alterations... they seem to be!”

The Launceston Show president for 2026 Martin Stanbury and his wife Vanessa pictured taking a tour of some of the wining exhibits in the poultry section ( Zoë Uglow )

They added: “We have had an excellent, but busy, day. Having been part of this show since the 1980s it is wonderful to see it continuing.”

Whilst zooming around the showground we caught up with Launceston mayor Cllr Nicola Gilbert, who was full of praise for the event.

She said: “It is a lovely show as always, and brings our community together. Someone said to me earlier it brings the two sides of Launceston together - farming and town - and they couldn’t have put it better.

“It is a shame about the livestock but it’s good to be safe in these situations and take the advice of professionals.

“At the end of the day, the show must go on!”

These children had no fear as they took on obstacles, ramps, seesaws and more on their trusty motorcycles. The Launceston Motorcycle Club put on an excellent show of skill - this year being invited up into the main ring to display their prowess. Often confused with motocross, president Tim Wooldridge said it had been a good opportunity for the group to show the public what they are actually about - and even hoped to entice a few more members: "These kids love the 'danger' — we start them on trial push bikes and then they work their way up; building confidence." ( Zoë Uglow )

Bradworthy Gymnastics Club tumbled their way into the crowd's hearts as they put on an incredible performance of strength and flexibility ( Zoë Uglow )

The dream team, nine-year-old Phoebe Lou with seven-year-old Manwee Prince Albert and his owner Helen Gill of Callington. They are no strangers to the horse section and were pleased to clinch a 1st in their group ahead of the championship. Experienced rider Phoebe said: "This is his first real season. He used to be scared of the rain but he is much better now." The whole family were getting involved this year, as Phoebe's mother Chloe Taylor-Baker said: "Her sister Daisy (6) is getting ready to go into the main ring now for the rugby display. We normally just do the horses but seem to have got involved with more this year. It has been a day of first though, everyone seems to be doing really, really well." ( Zoë Uglow )

Never work with children or animals they say - well these dogs were the exception. Full of character whilst obedient, they lined up perfectly for a photograph. Alice Wise of Woodabudge Gundogs, based near Launceston, had the whole team showing what they had learned during training. Alice is no stranger to a show ring, being a member of the UK Ladies International Gundogs Team, but her trainees were just that - still in training. Regardless they put on a wonderful performance, showing just how magnificent a gundog can be if trained properly. ( Zoë Uglow )

Standing tall, the four-year-old Shire 'Broadlyoak Vashtianna', otherwise known as 'Penny', took the judges breathe away claiming champion overall. Owner Kerry Roberts of Launceston said: "Good competition today. There aren't many entrants this time, but the quality and young stock are real up and comers." As we were leaving a young lad asked Kerry if it would be ok to stroke Penny, she replied: "Yes of course, but mind your feet!" ( Zoë Uglow )