PLANS to build nine new homes on the edge of Menheniot have been given the green light by Cornwall Council – with more than half of the properties set aside as affordable housing.
The development, on agricultural land north of William Laundry Close, will comprise five affordable homes and four open market properties, creating a mix of three and four-bedroom houses aimed at helping meet local housing demand.
The application, submitted by Mr Bradley Bolitho of Trethevy Manor, Darite, was approved on July 30, subject to a series of planning conditions covering drainage, ecology, contamination, highways and sustainable construction.
Planning documents state the proposal has been designed as an affordable-led rural exceptions scheme, with the inclusion of four open market homes helping to make the development financially viable.
The site covers around 0.285 hectares on the eastern side of the village. It is currently used as grazing land and sits opposite an existing affordable housing development, with allotments to the west and open countryside beyond.
The homes will include detached, semi-detached and terraced properties, all with gardens and off-road parking. The layout has been designed to maximise natural light and will feature a combination of stone, render and slate to reflect the character of the surrounding area. Access will be taken directly from the main road through the village.
The scheme also incorporates measures to improve sustainability, including renewable energy features and high levels of water efficiency, while conditions require the installation of bat and bird boxes, plus bee bricks to enhance biodiversity.
Before construction can begin, the developer must satisfy a number of planning conditions, including investigations into any potential land contamination, detailed drainage designs to reduce flood risk, and approval of materials to be used in the development.
The latest application follows earlier discussions with Menheniot Parish Council, which acknowledged the parish's continuing need for affordable housing.
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