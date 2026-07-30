Addressing council leader Cllr Leigh Frost, Cllr Dulcie Tudor – the Independent Nonaligned member for the Threemilestone and Chacewater division ,which covers Langarth – asked: “Do you think that anyone will be living in a house at Langarth by the time your leadership ends in 2029?” He replied: “I believe there will be houses delivered at Langarth by 2029, yes, because I’ll be bloody livid if they’re not.”