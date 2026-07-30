The Cornwall councillor for Saltash Tamar has hailed the repainting of the North Road crossing as a victory for local residents after relentlessly campaigning for Cornwall Council to restore the worn markings, which he warned posed a serious danger to pedestrians.
For months, Cllr Johnson had accused the authority of dragging its feet despite the crossing being used daily by schoolchildren, older people, families and shoppers. He argued the faded markings reduced visibility for motorists and increased the risk of an accident on one of Saltash’s busiest roads.
Announcing the long-awaited work, Cllr Johnson declared: “We did it! The zebra crossing has now been repainted, making it safer once again for residents, families, schoolchildren, older people and everyone who relies on it every day.
“This may seem like a simple improvement, but faded road markings can put lives at risk. Clear, visible crossings give drivers more warning and give pedestrians greater confidence that they can cross safely.”
The councillor said the repainting showed the value of persistent local campaigning.
“When residents raised their concerns, I listened. I took those concerns to Cornwall Council, challenged the situation and kept pressing until action was taken. This is what local representation is all about – listening, acting and delivering results."
The newly-painted crossing brings to an end a campaign that gathered momentum over several months.
Only weeks ago, Cllr Johnson renewed his criticism after revealing the crossing had still not been repainted more than two months after it had been reported to Cornwall Council as a high-risk safety concern. In a social media post, accompanied by The Three Degrees classic When Will I See You Again, he questioned why the work had still not been carried out.
He accused the council’s administration of failing to make public safety a priority, saying residents were paying their council tax but being left with deteriorating roads and ignored warnings.
His concerns date back even further. Speaking in May, Cllr Johnson warned it was “only a matter of time” before someone was seriously injured because of faded road markings across Cornwall.
He described the North Road zebra crossing as having “almost completely disappeared” and also highlighted concerns at Berry Park, where residents had reported several near misses linked to worn road markings and dangerous parking.
Thanking residents for backing his campaign, Cllr Johnson said: “Your voices made a real difference.”
However, he insisted there was still more to do.
“There are still roads and crossings across Saltash and Cornwall that need attention, and I will continue to fight for the investment needed to keep our communities safe. Together, we're making a difference, one improvement at a time."
Cornwall Council has previously said highway maintenance and road marking works are prioritised according to safety risk, inspection findings and available resources.
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