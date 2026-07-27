Temporary speed restriction
THERE will be a temporary speed restriction on the A390 in St Ive on August 5.
Cornwall Council has said that the introduction of the speed restriction is necessary in order to provide safe access to works on the carriageway box which are being executed on or near the road.
It will see the introduction of a 40 miles per hour speed limit on a stretch of road of approximately 130 metres in length.
The affected road is the A390 between a location to the south west of Trebeigh and Southern Road roundabout.
Public Path Diversion
An order has been proposed to divert a public footpath in Deviock.
If confirmed, it will divert a length of public footpath 20 in the parish.
Cornwall Council has confirmed that the reasons for the diversion is to facilitate the construction of a property which was granted planning permission.
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