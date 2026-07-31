A CORNISH fishing village is under threat after fissures appeared in the quay protecting its harbour.
The Gorran Haven Harbour Trust (GHHT) is appealing to local people, businesses, second homeowners and tourists to help it raise the £120,000 needed to complete the repairs that will prevent the end of the stone quay falling away and leaving boats, buildings and moorings exposed to the sea.
£40,000 of existing funds have been ringfenced for ‘The Quay to the Village’ project, with a further £23,000 already raised via the JustGiving page and several local events held to raise awareness and vital funds.
Geoff Fox, chairman of The GHHT, said: “Gorran Haven is such a special place to live, work and visit and we want to protect it for decades to come.
“This will only be possible if we raise another £60,000 to meet the £120,000 costs required to complete the repairs, which involve placing steel rods into the end of the quay and fixing them into a new concrete core.”
“We have procured the expertise of a surveyor and a local marine civil engineering company, who have experience in this kind of work on other quays in the county. They are confident that the suggested approach will deliver a long-term solution, but we need to raise the money very quickly for the project to start in October.
“Failure to act would be absolutely devastating. The 19th century quay will be lost forever and the impact on local homes, tourism and fishing will be irreparable.
“Second homeowners have a big role to play, and they have been quick to support our campaign. Time is ticking, but we’re hoping that we will be successful in protecting one of Cornwall’s coastline gems and a village that generates more than £5-m to the local economy every year.”
Gorran Haven is a picture book fishing village, with its harbour proving a magnet for locals and visitors, boat owners, walkers, sun-seekers, and bucket and spade engineers thanks to its sandy beach and crystal-clear waters.
Located just a few miles from Mevagissey, it is steeped in local history, from smuggling to having one of the most productive pilchard fisheries in Cornwall.
Local councillor and resident, Michael Bunney, added: “If we don’t repair the quay, numerous coastline properties will be affected, along with the historic fisherman’s buildings ‘Big Cellars’ and ‘The Pound’.
“The quay and these associated buildings are irreplaceable representations of our national heritage and, while no longer commercially active, continue to provide an all-important historical narrative to our place in the world.”
“We have been overwhelmed by the response from everyone who loves Gorran Haven, and the financial backing has come from all over the world, including families who emigrated to Australia forty years ago.
“The fundraising is going well and we’re now over halfway there. We’ve got grant applications going in and have several local events planned to raise money, including the GHHT Gala Day (August 4th) and a major sports event and music festival being planned for August 13th.”
To make a donation to the campaign, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/thequaytothevillage
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