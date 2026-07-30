CREATIVE LOOE is inviting people from across south east Cornwall to put on their dancing shoes for a memorable night of rhythm, fun, and fundraising - all to help local young people achieve their performance dreams.
A high-energy Summer Salsa Night will be held at The Coddy Shack, Looe, on Friday, August 14, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.
All proceeds from the event will go directly toward funding Dancing Borders Away, an ambitious new dance programme giving youngsters the chance to train with top-tier professionals and perform in a live public show this September.
The evening promises a fun, relaxed introduction to salsa dancing and is open to everyone, from complete beginners with two left feet to seasoned dancers. Partners are welcome but not essential, and even those who prefer to sit out the dancing are encouraged to come along, soak up the atmosphere, and support the cause. The Coddy Shack bar will be open throughout the evening.
Dancing Borders Away is led by internationally recognised choreographer Gocha (Maria Mendibile), who is creating unique opportunities for talented young dancers from Looe and the surrounding area. Over the coming weeks, participants will take part in professional masterclasses, creative workshops, and rehearsals leading up to the project’s debut production, onYon.
Creative Looe director Peter Heywood said: "Creative Looe is best known for its visual arts projects, but we're equally committed to supporting the performing arts. Dancing Borders Away is giving local young people the chance to learn directly from an incredible Venezuelan master of movement, helping them build skills, confidence, and unforgettable memories.
"We want as many people as possible to come down to the Salsa Night. You don't need any experience - just come ready to have fun and laugh. Every ticket sold helps turn these young dancers' dreams into reality."
Tickets are available on a donation basis, allowing people to give whatever they feel able. Every pound raised will go straight toward training, workshops, and performance opportunities for the young dancers.
To book tickets, visit: www.creativelooe.org/event-details/summer-salsa-night-fundraiser-for-dancing-borders-away
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