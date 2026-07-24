Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of the book, says: “We’ve been making our way along the south coast of the county, previously visiting Mount’s Bay which features one of the most iconic locations in Cornwall, St Michael’s Mount.
“Before that we had explored the Lizard Peninsula, the beautiful Helford River and the busy town of Falmouth, while earlier we had enjoyed locations on the scenic shores of South East Cornwall and St Austell Bay.”
For some Porthcurno, on the romantic West Cornwall coast, is a picture of paradise. Bright sands meet the turquoise sea at a cove guarded on either side by rugged granite cliffs.
Indeed, the beach was used for a dream sequence in the remake of the Poldark television series.
Porthcurno has also played a role in global communications, with cables laid under the beach connecting with far away countries. Porthcurno Telegraph Museum reveals details of this story.
Telling stories of a different nature is the Minack Theatre which stands on the cliffs to the west of the cove.
The open-air theatre was created in the first half of the 20th century by Rowena Wade.
The coast path, east and west of the cove, takes in some interesting sights, including the Logan Rock, a naturally-balanced stone.
Next time we will be visiting Land’s End which marks the most westerly point on the English mainland.
Our lovely tour around Cornwall, taking in well-known spots but also lesser-known locations, offers something for everyone, from sandy beaches, remote moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and visitor attractions.
*Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County, which is also available as an ebook, can be found via this link to Andrew’s author page on Amazon - bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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