TODAY we are in the wonderful harbourside village of Mousehole in West Cornwall as we continue our serialisation of the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County.
Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of the book, which is also available as an ebook, says: “We’ve been tracing the superb south coast of the county, previously visiting Mount’s Bay which features one of the most iconic locations in Cornwall, St Michael’s Mount.
“Before that we had explored the Lizard Peninsula, the beautiful Helford River and the busy town of Falmouth, while earlier we had enjoyed locations on the scenic shores of South East Cornwall and St Austell Bay.”
Mousehole, pronounced by many locals as “Mou-zol”, is an attractive coastal village in the far west of the county.
You can wander around the narrow streets near the harbour to your heart’s content. There are gifts shops, galleries, restaurants, hotels and pubs plus the harbour beach when the tide goes out.
On a clear day, you can scan the horizon from the harbour walls for shipping entering or leaving the English Channel.
As well as being a tourist honeypot in the summer, the village also attracts thousands of visitors in December with its Christmas lights display.
To the south west of Mousehole, the coast path continues over cliffs towards Lamorna Cove which was a spot favoured by artists who belonged to the Newlyn School of Art.
The Tater Du lighthouse, dating from the 1960s, is on the coast west of Lamorna Cove.
Next time we will be taking in the amazing beach at Porthcurno and the marvellous cliffside Minack Theatre.
Our lovely tour around Cornwall, visiting well-known spots but also lesser-known locations, offers something for everyone, from sandy beaches, remote moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and visitor attractions.
• Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew’s author page on Amazon - bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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