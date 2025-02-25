Adding their thanks to Stags, Iris Billing and Nikki Empel-Newman, founders of Tanya’s Courage Trust said: “The donation [Stags] have given us is such an incredible amount of money, and we are so hugely grateful. We have never had a donation of this sum before, so it means so very much to us to have been chosen. Smaller charities like ours often get overlooked, so for Stags to have chosen us, really does mean so very much to us.”