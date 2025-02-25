A WEST country estate agent has raised thousands in its 150th anniversary year for local cancer charities.
Throughout 2024, and as part of its 150th year anniversary, Stags committed to raising £50,000 for four, local, cancer charities that make a real difference in the lives of those affected by cancer throughout the South West.
Thanks to the tremendous efforts of its teams across all 22 offices, they exceeded this target, raising an amazing £72,200 — meaning each charity received £18,050.
A Stags spokespersons said: “None of this would have been possible without the enthusiastic support of our teams and local communities, who have truly gone above and beyond. There were beach cleans, moorland walks, a sky dive, pig racing, pub quizzes, and a group of staff members that swam the distance of the English Channel at the Bude Sea Pool.
“A few brave members of the team completed a demanding 420-mile cycle ride across the West Country, and all 200-plus of us got involved with the ‘Great Stags Bake Off.’ These events were both fun and challenging but, more importantly, they allowed us to come together for a common cause.”
The team said it was a pleasure to work with the four charities: Ducks & Drakes in Dorset, SURE in Somerset, FORCE in Devon, and Tanya’s Courage Trust in Cornwall.
Adding their thanks to Stags, Iris Billing and Nikki Empel-Newman, founders of Tanya’s Courage Trust said: “The donation [Stags] have given us is such an incredible amount of money, and we are so hugely grateful. We have never had a donation of this sum before, so it means so very much to us to have been chosen. Smaller charities like ours often get overlooked, so for Stags to have chosen us, really does mean so very much to us.”