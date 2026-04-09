The honey bees are the main social bee and a colony has one queen, that lays eggs, and males, known as drones, that have no sting and the female worker bees, that do sting, and do all the work. The worker bees only live about six weeks in summer and travel usually a mile or so from the hive to collect food. The drones simply mate to produce more bees and are fed by the worker bees until they are ejected from the hive in the autumn. I don’t think it’s worth commenting on that any further!