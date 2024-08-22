A FIVE-year old Minions fanatic is hoping that his letter to the top will help bring back a much-loved sign.
Nicholas Brodie has penned a handwritten note to the CEO of Illumination Entertainment, asking him to help reinstate a roadsign featuring the yellow Minions characters at their namesake village on Bodmin Moor.
Back in 2015 when the first movie in the Despicable Me series was released, Minions mania gripped the world and fans made special trips to the village north of Liskeard to be pictured with the sign.
A petition was launched to keep the sign in place but it was removed the same year due to safety fears. Families would stop for photographs on the roadside and Cornwall Council said the sign was distracting for drivers.
Gradually over time, the buzz around the Minions has faded and the surrounding moorland has since been used as location for more than one other lot of filming.
But now with the release of Despicable Me 4, a new generation of Minions fans has been born – including Nicholas, who says the film is the best thing he’s ever seen.
The youngster lives in Oxfordshire but makes regular visits to Tremar, where his mother Amy grew up and where his nanny, Suzanne Elwell, still lives.
Saddened by seeing just a plain road sign at Minions, Nicholas wrote a heartfelt request to Chris Meledandri, the boss of Illumination Entertainment.
"I love the Minions because they're funny, I like their songs, and yellow is my favourite colour,” he explained.
“Stuart is my favourite Minion. My mummy took me to see Despicable Me 4 at the cinema and it's the best movie I've ever seen.
"The sign should be put back because it will make people happy when they drive past."
Nicholas’ father Callum said: “We come back to visit pretty much every school holidays. We'll be back again during the October half term.
“When we were there a couple of weeks ago Nicholas wanted to visit Minions, but was disappointed when we got there as there were no little yellow Minions on display! We showed him the old movie signs online and he asked why they had been taken away - that's when we decided to try to get them reinstalled by writing to Chris Meledandri in Santa Monica, California. We’ve previously spoken to locals who would like to see the sign returned.”
Nicholas and his big brother Jake love spending time on the moor, said their father. “To get over the disappointment of not seeing any Minions in Minions we went for a walk by the Cheesewring and looked at the sheep and ponies. The boys also like visiting Siblyback Lake and Golitha Falls when we come to visit their nanny.”