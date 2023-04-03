New Releases
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Bit lost on me this one I’m afraid.
As I am not a big gamer or into Mario I am probably not the best source for this movie.
That said, I know this is a marked improvement on the Bob Hoskins live action in the 1990s.
The animation and film is designed to delight fans and those that have seen posters in the cinemas in recent weeks have been very excited.
Princess Peach and her Mushroom Friends are in danger from the tyrannical Bowser who will stop at nothing to get control of the kingdom.
Luckily Mario and his companions are on hand to try and thwart the evil turtle creature and his army.
This is very colourful, fast paced, fun characters and a great adventure and a great choice for the Easter holidays for escapist family fun.
With an excellent voice cast including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor Joy and Jack Black, previous knowledge is not required and there is plenty for fans and neutrals to enjoy.
Event Cinema
Metallica: 72 Seasons
Join the global Metallica family on Thursday, April 13, for a worldwide listening party!
Be the first to hear the band’s new album, 72 Seasons, the day before its release on the big screen with pummeling surround sound in this special event exclusively in cinemas for one night only.
72 Seasons is Metallica’s long-awaited 12th studio album, preceded by first single “Lux Æterna”– hailed upon its November 28, 2022, release as “thundering, breakneck” (Billboard), “gut-punching” (Rolling Stone) and “blistering” (USA Today).
72 Seasons - Global Premiere will feature exclusive interviews with Metallica, with the full band delving into the origins and stories behind the songs and accompanying music videos for every track on the album. The result will be a one-night-only opportunity for fans to experience 72 Seasons first and fully.
There will also be a few surprises on the night that you won’t want to miss! We look forward to welcoming you all to this historic night in cinemas around the world.
Pat’s Film Club
Pat’s Film Club continues at The Plaza and coming soon is Alien & Aliens Double Bill on the April 23, which is alos St George’s Day not that it seems to even get acknowledged anymore. April 26 is officially “Alien Day” (after the moon LV-246 where the Alien was first discovered) and we couldn’t resist the opportunity to show two of the most iconic films ever made: Ridley Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens.
Join Pat and the gang and experience the heart-pounding terror and epic action of these classic films on the big screen.
Watch as the crew of the Nostromo battles for survival against the ultimate predator - in space no one can hear you scream! Then witness Ellen Ripley take on an entire army of xenomorphs in the thrilling sequel – and this time it’s personal.
Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer to the franchise, this is a night you won’t want to miss.
Book your tickets early – we expect this to be very popular.
Another recent classic returns to cinemas for Easter and the 2018 Peter Rabbit will be back over Easter weekend for a family treat.
Check your local venue for times and bargain prices.
Cinema Memories
This weekend is the Easter celebrations and they have come around very quick.
Looking at years past I have tried to do Easter film quizzes but there aren’t too many to choose from.
One film that does stick with me is the Mel Gibson epic The Passion of the Christ and took me back to working at the Filmcentre in 2004.
I remember the film being an 18 which I found odd until I saw the barbaric and brutality on screen, a very powerful but extremely difficult watch.
What also stood out for me was at the time many of the local churches and religious groups banded together to attend the cinema to offer their support to those that had just watched the film.
It was nice to see a shared interest and brought various people together.
I had many interesting conversations with the different representatives.
Easter is more important than Christmas for the Christian faith and despite the commercialism does still carry a strong message and I hope you all have a Good Easter.