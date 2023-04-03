Pat’s Film Club continues at The Plaza and coming soon is Alien & Aliens Double Bill on the April 23, which is alos St George’s Day not that it seems to even get acknowledged anymore. April 26 is officially “Alien Day” (after the moon LV-246 where the Alien was first discovered) and we couldn’t resist the opportunity to show two of the most iconic films ever made: Ridley Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens.