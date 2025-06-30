A CLIMATE action group will be screening two films produced by activists in Cornwall.
Mevagissey Climate Action will be showing Down The Drain and Power To The People from 7pm on Thursday, July 10.
Both films have been made by Cornwall Climate Care and will be screened free at Mevagissey Activity Centre.
Down The Drain delves into the link between climate change and Cornwall’s freshwater.
A Mevagissey Climate Action spokesperson said: “From sewage pollution to increasingly torrential and unpredictable rain, climate change is threatening Cornish rivers, with around 76 per cent now classed as being in poor condition.
“Presented by ‘Lone Kayaker’ Rupert Kirkwood, the film takes us on a journey through Cornwall’s water cycle, and offers tips and solutions for how each of us can help to protect this vital resource that we all depend on. Along the way, Rupert meets those working to tackle the problems facing our freshwater sources.”
The film’s producer, Claire Wallerstein, from South East Cornwall said: “It’s easy to take water for granted when we turn on the tap or flush the loo, but this film really shows that we need to start paying more attention to what is going on as our climate changes.
“There is a surprisingly high hidden carbon footprint in treating and transporting the water we all use, while Cornwall’s population is growing fast, housing developments are popping up everywhere, farming is becoming more intensive and tourism is booming.
“Something’s got to give – and we hope this film will help to reveal the threats facing this precious resource, and how important it is that we protect it.”
The film’s director, Bryony Stokes, said: “Cornwall will be first in line to experience many of the impacts of climate change – from more severe Atlantic storms to sea level rise and eroding coasts. But the story that hasn’t been told enough is how it is also blazing a trail for the rest of the country in the fight against climate change. There’s a huge range of exciting and pioneering work happening here.
“Businesses, communities and scientists all across Cornwall are doing incredible things to face up to the challenges coming our way. We hope these stories will give people a feeling of pride and hope – and motivate them to help tackle the climate crisis too.”
Power To The People looks at the issue of Cornwall’s energy future. Presented by Cornish surfer and geologist Lucy Cotton, the film explores the opportunities, challenges and problems involved in moving away from fossil fuels.
The spokesperson said: “With fantastic resources of wind, sun, tides, geothermal heat and critical minerals, Cornwall is in a unique position to drive the whole country’s clean energy revolution. However, the UK’s 100-year-old grid infrastructure means this potential can’t currently be harnessed – with new renewables projects unable to get connected until 2036. Meanwhile, large numbers of people across Cornwall are living in badly-insulated homes that they can’t afford to heat due to massive energy price rises caused by our dependence on foreign gas.”
