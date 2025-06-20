AS Cornwall basks in a sizzling summer heatwave, the Animal Care team at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary are on a mission – not just to cool down their seals, but to keep their feathered friends from Iceland chill and cheerful too.
Meet the stars of ‘Puffin Island’ – ten rescue puffins who swapped the cool breezes of Iceland for the Cornish coast last year. Used to summer temperatures around 10 to 13°C, they’ve been caught off guard by the UK’s current heatwave, with the mercury soaring above 25°C.
Luckily, the Sanctuary team is pulling out all the stops. From refreshing pool dips to icy snacks and even puffin-sized deckchairs, these birds are getting the five-star summer treatment.
“Our puffins are used to a much cooler climate,” says Heather Green, Animal Care specialist. “So we’re getting creative – frozen krill cocktails, chilly pools, and even ice blocks to peck at and play with. We’ve nicknamed their icy treat ‘Puffin Coladas’!”
Their private pool is kept at a brisk 10°C, perfect for a cooling splash. And while some puffins prefer shady burrows, others are loving the attention – sunbathing in deckchairs, squabbling over the best pool spots, and even testing out their surfing skills on the ripples.
“This is the hottest UK summer our puffins have experienced since arriving from our sister Beluga Whale Sanctuary in Iceland last year,” added Heather. “We’re taking extra measures to make sure they stay safe and comfortable, including monitoring the temperature of their enclosure and adjusting ventilation behind the scenes.”
Visitors can catch the puffins in action all summer long – cooling off, splashing about and bringing big Icelandic energy to the Cornish coast.
To celebrate their 50th anniversary, the Cornish Seal Sanctuary is also offering half-price ‘Golden Early Bird’ August tickets – just book online before July 18.
