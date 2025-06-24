GREAT Western Railway (GWR) has stepped up to support Cornish Pirates fans by adding a late-night train service from Penzance, ensuring no one has to miss the final minutes of Friday night home games.
Previously, those relying on rail travel faced the choice between leaving early or missing the last train eastbound. Now, thanks to a new arrangement between the club and GWR, a special 10-carriage service will depart at 2230, giving fans a stress-free, car-free route home.
The decision is regarded as a positive step for the Pirates, addressing travel challenges that have previously affected attendance and limited the club’s potential to grow its supporter base.
Anthony Whyte, director at Cornish Pirates said: "This collaboration is massively important for the club and having those extra numbers at the Mennaye going crazy really does help with the atmosphere.
"When we took over as a consortium, we asked the fans what is the stumbling block, why are you not coming to matches and many of them said it was transport. So we reached out to GWR and are really grateful, to have this extra service being provided. We would like to thank GWR who have worked tirelessly to make this happen and we are very grateful for the support."
Sharon Holloway, GWR station manager for West Cornwall, said: "This really shows the importance of good local transport links to the local economy and the communities we serve – which is at the heart of what we do.
The first train to run will be on Friday, August 29, with the following Friday evening game on September 12 also to see the extra train provided.
The train will take fans from Penzance towards Plymouth, calling at St Erth, Hayle, Camborne, Redruth, Truro, St Austell, Par, Lostwithiel, Bodmin Parkway, Liskeard, Menheniot, St Germans and Saltash before arriving at Plymouth at 0029.
