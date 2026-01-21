A sports facility near St Austell has installed new CCTV cameras after it was left devastated following recent criminal damage.
Earlier this month, Par Track’s football pitch had been deliberately damaged which saw large sections of the pitch being torn up, undoing months of painstaking work and leaving the surface unsafe for members of the public.
The damage comes just months after the facility was targeted by vandals in October when part of the athletics area was torched causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.
With funding support from members of the public and Devon and Cornwall Police, new CCTV cameras have been placed to help stop the site from experiencing further incidents of antisocial behaviour.
A Par Track spokesperson said: “This week we’ve had new CCTV cameras installed at the track, now covering much wider areas across the site.
“This has been made possible thanks to your incredibly kind generosity following the fire, along with support from a grant provided by Devon and Cornwall Police.
“We’d also like to thank Celtic Security Solutions for their professional advice, installation, and setup throughout the process.
“We’re hopeful these improvements will help deter any further incidents of antisocial behaviour and help keep the track safer for everyone. Thank you again to everyone who has supported us.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.