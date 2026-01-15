THE Cornwall RSPCA centre at St Columb has launched an initiative to encourage people to support vulnerable animals in need of care and compassion.
The Venton Animal Centre is appealing to people to donate, volunteer or sign up to its lottery as part of Random Acts of Kindness Day on Tuesday, February 17.
A spokesperson for the centre said: “RSPCA Cornwall is a local self-funded charity dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming cats and dogs right here in Cornwall.
“Each year, hundreds of animals arrive at the Venton Animal Centre in St Columb, some abandoned, some surrendered due to difficult circumstances and others rescued from situations of neglect or cruelty.
“Every animal is treated with love and respect, receiving food, shelter, exercise and veterinary care as they begin their journey towards a safer future. This February, the charity is highlighting how even small acts of kindness can make a big difference, so how can the community help?
“There are many simple ways to support RSPCA Cornwall on Random Acts of Kindness Day, and these can include various options.
“Firstly, donate. Financial donations help cover everyday essentials such as food, bedding, heating and vital veterinary treatment or volunteer as a driver. Volunteer drivers play a crucial role by transporting animals to vets, foster homes and new adopters.
“People could even share social media posts. A quick share can help an animal find their forever home or raise awareness of urgent appeals plus offering to adopt or foster, offering a permanent or temporary home can be life-changing for an animal in rescue.
“How about signing up to the RSPCA Cornwall Lottery, a small monthly contribution provides reliable, ongoing support for animal care while giving supporters the chance to win prizes.
“What RSPCA Cornwall will do in return is that kindness doesn’t stop with support received. Thanks to the generosity of the Cornish community RSPCA Cornwall continues to shelter, enrich and provide daily care for cats and dogs, puppies and kittens in need whilst offering rehabilitation and veterinary treatment for injured or traumatised animals then, through careful matching and thorough checks, to ensure a successful lifelong rehoming.
“We can provide ongoing advice and support for adopters and foster carers plus education and community projects that promote responsible pet ownership.
“RSPCA Cornwall is entirely self-funded, so every donation, volunteer hour and act of kindness stays in Cornwall and directly benefits our local animals.
“During this Random Acts of Kindness Day, the charity hopes people will remember that kindness doesn’t have to be grand. Sometimes it’s as simple as sharing a post, buying a lottery ticket, or giving an animal a second chance.”
