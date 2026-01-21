CORNWALL Council has supported a motion affirming the value of trial by jury.
Councillor Kevin Towill and Louise Blackman put forward the proposal following the UK justice system looking to cancel some jury trials for less serious crimes primarily to tackle massive court backlogs and speed up justice for victims.
They argued the plans are “wrong” in principle, and that there is no evidence they will resolve the Crown Court backlog.
Newquay Porth and Tretherras Cornwall councillor Kevin Towill put forward the motion at the full Cornwall Council meeting on Tuesday, January 20, which was backed by councillors.
Cllr Towill said: ““At the last full council meeting, we opposed the introduction of compulsory digital ID.
“Under pressure from many quarters, the Government has stepped back. At least for now.
“Yet another affront to our civil liberties is now underway.
“Trial by jury, rooted in Article 39 of Magna Carta, is the bedrock of our justice system. It safeguards us from concentrated judicial power and upholds the democratic principle of being judged by one’s peers. Juries provide protection against unconscious bias, political influence, and institutional pressures.
“Twelve ordinary citizens bring diversity, legitimacy, and balance into the courtroom.
“It is striking how strongly the legal profession objects to the current proposal. Edward Fitzgerald KC, a renowned barrister and founding member of Doughty Street Chambers, has said simply: ‘Juries should be kept.’
“Doughty Street Chambers is where Keir Starmer practised for about 20 years, and Fitzgerald was the Prime Minister’s mentor to the Bar.
“Doughty Street Chambers itself states: ‘We are firmly opposed to the proposals to remove trial by jury for all but the most serious crimes. These proposals are wrong in principle, and there is no evidence they will resolve the Crown Court backlog.’If, like me, you value our heritage and the ancient custom of trial by jury—and the protection it offers against overreach—then all of us must stand up and express our strongest opposition to this proposal.”
The council “overwhelmingly” backed the motion following the debate.
Cllr Towill said: “I welcome Cornwall Council’s overwhelming support for the motion put forward by Cllr Louise Blackman and myself affirming that Cornwall Council values trial by jury.
“This endorsement sends a clear and principled message at a time when core civil liberties are once again under pressure.
“This strong mandate reflects Cornwall’s deep-rooted commitment to liberty, fairness, and the constitutional protections that have served our country for centuries.
“By affirming our support for trial by jury, Cornwall Council has taken a principled stand in defence of the public’s right to be judged by their peers. A right that has safeguarded justice throughout our history and must continue to do so in the future.”
