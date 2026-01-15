LOOE Town Council is seeking to fill a remaining vacancy and is encouraging residents to put themselves forward.
The council is looking for enthusiastic people who are passionate about the local community and keen to help shape decisions affecting the town.
The role will be filled through co-option, meaning applicants will not need to campaign or stand in an election and do not need to belong to a political party. Successful candidates will attend a council meeting to be considered by existing members.
The deadline for applications is January 22 with availability required for the next full council meeting on January 27.
If you’d like an informal chat before applying, please contact the town clerk Sam White on 01503 262255 or email [email protected]
