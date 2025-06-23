A HEARTWARMING new initiative is blossoming in Looe, thanks to a collaboration between Looe Shedders and the NHS’s Mental Health Link Worker programme.
The project, known as HOPE@53 – short for Helping Our Patients Evolve – is transforming Plot 53 of Looe’s allotments into a welcoming wellbeing garden aimed at supporting individuals with mental health challenges.
Designed as a peaceful outdoor space for reflection, friendship, and personal growth, the garden offers a chance for visitors to enjoy nature, learn gardening skills, and simply share a cup of tea and a chat in a supportive environment.
Looe Shedders, a local community group known for practical projects with a social impact, played a key role in making this vision a reality. The group repurposed the “Looe Community Cupboard” – originally used during the pandemic to share household items – by relocating it to the allotments, laying proper foundations and equipping it with a new roof and rainwater collection system.
Adding to the space’s charm, the Shedders also constructed a large hexagonal raised planter using reclaimed timber kindly donated by React Scaffolding. The planter now forms the centrepiece of the garden and is filled with an array of sensory plants selected for their distinctive textures, scents, and colours.
“It was such a lovely surprise to see the planter in situ when we arrived at the allotment,” said Beverley Spence, Mental Health Link Worker at East Cornwall Primary Care Network. “It’s absolutely perfect – exactly what we envisioned!”
Looe Shedders continue to support community wellbeing projects across the region. Chairman Chris Roy said: “We’ve been loaned a workshop on a temporary basis which has helped us reduce our backlog of community projects such as this, but we’re still looking for a permanent new home so that we can realise our true potential as a force for good in Looe.”
