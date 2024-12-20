CHRISTMAS has come early for the Saltash Foodbank thanks to a generous donation of £3,000 from local homebuilder, Barratt David Wilson Homes Exeter.
Saltash Foodbank, part of the Trussell Trust Network of over 400 food banks across the UK, relies on a dedicated team of unpaid volunteers to serve individuals and families in need.
Operating from its centre on Belle Vue Road, the foodbank has received over 36 tonnes of donations from local supermarkets, churches and individual contributors. These supplies form a vital lifeline, offering local people stability to those facing financial uncertainty.
This latest £3,000 donation comes at a crucial moment as the foodbank, which not only offers food supplies, but also offers pet food, toiletries and guidance to additional services, confronts rising demand.
Richard Margretts, Chairperson of Saltash Foodbank, said: “When people are living on the edge, it doesn’t take much to tip them into crisis. This donation couldn’t have come at a better time. It means we can continue to offer emergency support to families who are struggling, especially as the demand for our services rages in the lead-up to Christmas. The contribution from Barratt David Wilson Homes is a great help for many in our local community.”
The funds will be used for a range of essential activities including:
· Keeping the premises operational throughout the year
· Purchasing food to supplement dwindling donations
· Supporting digital infrastructure for services like virtual signposting
· Providing energy and phone top-ups for those in crisis
· Supplying warm clothing and other critical items
· Providing helpful resources for clients
Joanna Towns, Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Homes Exeter, added: “Saltash Foodbank plays a crucial role in helping vulnerable families navigate difficult times. We’re honoured to support them through our Community Fund scheme, especially during the festive season when the need is greatest.”