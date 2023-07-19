So, Liskeard Town Show over, we lugged the PA equipment, gazebo and promotional banners back to the studio knowing full well they were hardly going to be gathering dust before we needed them again!
It had been great to see so many post-show media reports included references to our own involvement in this popular, and well-established, event particularly the full colour pic of Sharon and Christine behind the decks in the Cornish Times double-page review!
Now though, we must put all that behind us and look forward to the next event on our calendar.
Lux Park 50th Anniversary 21st July:The team at Liskeard Radio have been invited to be part of several upcoming community events kicking off with the Lux Park (Liskeard Leisure Centre) 50-year birthday celebration on Friday 21st July
Staff are holding a Community ‘Open Day’ to mark the occasion and Liskeard Radio will be in attendance from midday welcoming guests, playing music and DJ’ing from the main foyer.
The Helluva Cafe will be doing freebies and free taster sessions throughout the day, including from the Chef on Board ready-meal team, as well as serving their usual fantastic range of hot and cold food and drinks.
There will free swimming sessions and soft play available to encourage family groups to join them
A representative from Healthy Cornwall will be in attendance from approx. 11am-5pm offering free personal health assessments/smoking cessation/weight management clinics.
Members of the Caradon Indoors Bowling Club will be joining us with demonstration matches being played on the full-sized indoor green and with an invite for guests to participate.
Membership set-up fees (£10) will be waived for anybody taking out a centre membership on the day. Check out Liskeard Leisure Centre on Facebook for more details.
Ploughman’s Festival 19th August:Finally, after much anticipation, the Ploughman’s Team have been able to announce this year’s festival line up and they are, in their words ‘Super chuffed with this one!’ The lineup includes;
Black Friday
Division
The Taylor Trio
Robi Mitch
Damnthewolves
Jonah’s Lift
And, of course, supporting the bands, providing music and feeding live will be none other than Liskeard Radio!
We are really looking forward to this one, it’s going to be a real show so make sure you get yourself a front row position to enjoy it... and of course come and say hello!
As usual, this great event is FREE ENTRY with family entertainment, local produce, craft market, street food and, of course, the now infamous Ploughman’s Rest Bar.
The festival starts at 10am with the market and a special performance of the ‘Saturday Service’ from @smartchurchliskeard - so get down early and grab a hay bale!
As the event was such a great success last the organisers have decided to hold it, once again, at Liskeard School Cricket Field, with entry via Coldstyle Road. See you all on August 19!
Next week, we will tell you about the upcoming 1st Liskeard Scouts Summer Fun Day at Castle Park on 12th August.
Once again Liskeard Radio’s Events Team will be there to provide the music entertainment.
Finally, we are pleased to say that we have several new LIVE shows in our schedule for your entertainment so why not log on to www.liskeardradio.com to see our calendar and tune in.