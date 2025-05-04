ARE you passionate about Saltash and want to play a role in shaping its future?
Saltash Town Council currently has three vacancies, one each in the Essa, Tamar and Trematon Wards, and are inviting applications for co-option to the Council.
For more information, please refer to the full co-option notice on the town council’s website: https://www.saltash.gov.uk/councillorvacancies.php
A spokesperson said: “This is an excellent opportunity to contribute to local decision-making, represent the interests of your community, and be part of a supportive and forward-thinking council. Saltash Town Council is committed to working collaboratively for the benefit of residents and takes pride in being a positive and welcoming place to serve.”
The co-option will take place at the full Town Council Meeting on Thursday, June 5 at 7pm. Completed application forms must be submitted by 9am on Tuesday, May 27.
Application forms and eligibility criteria are available on the Town Council website or can be requested by: emailing [email protected] or calling 01752 844846 (option 5).