DEVON and Cornwall Police have confirmed they are investigating after two dead fox cubs were hung from a road sign along the A30 this week.
A spokesperson from the force said: “We were notified at around 7.10am on Tuesday April 29 following a report of two dead fox cubs hanging from the road sign near to the Jamaica Inn on the A30.”
Police have now confirmed they are investigating the incident following large outrage from local residents.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “There are lines of enquiry ongoing in relation to this incident. Anybody with any relevant information should call 101 or visit our website quoting log 97 of 29 April.”