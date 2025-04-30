A MEMBER of the public reported that a ‘metal box’ was blocking the overtaking lane on the A30 just before the Cardinham Downs turn off on Wednesday, April 30.
National Highways and Devon and Cornwall Police were quick to react and the item was removed to prevent further issues.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed: “We were alerted around 10.40am today, April 30, to reports of a metal box on the A30 eastbound at Bodmin.
“Officers located the box around 10.55am and it was removed from the carriageway.”
National Highways has since offered advice to those wishing to report issues on the A30 or any other major road within their control.
A spokesperson said: “Motorists should report an emergency issue requiring immediate attention to our customer contact number - 0300 123 5000 – or Devon and Cornwall Police.
“In instances such as this, it is always helpful to give as much detail as possible, whether the issue is in the eastbound or westbound direction, identifying a location by a junction or one of the roadside marker posts, set 100 metres apart, which gives a more exact location.
“There are also emergency telephones on the A30, with which to contact us.”