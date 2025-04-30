A TEENAGER from Holsworthy has died from his injuries after a fatal road traffic collision in East Devon.
Police were called to reports of a single-vehicle incident involving a car on Pinn Lane, in Otterton during the early hours of April 29.
Other emergency services also attended the scene, with paramedics from South Western Ambulance Service Trust (SWAST) called due to the injuries of those involved in the incident.
The road was closed for several hours after the incident while investigations were undertaken by officers from Devon and Cornwall Police’s road policing team.
An 18-year-old man from the Holsworthy area sustained serious injuries after the incident and despite the effort of paramedics, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Two teenagers were arrested by Devon and Cornwall Police after the incident. An 18-year-old from the Wadebridge area was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and while under the influence of alcohol. He was later released on bail pending further enquiries into the incident. The man was also taken to hospital after the incident but was later discharged.
An 18-year-old from Bodmin was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving but later ‘de-arrested’ while he remains in hospital recovering from his injuries.
Police have launched an appeal for information after the incident and are asking for anyone who may have information, witnessed the incident or might have dash cam footage that could assist officers with their investigation to come forward using reference number 50250105506.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are investigating a fatal road traffic collision near Otterton on Tuesday, April 29 and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
“Officers were called to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a car on Pinn Lane, near Otterton, at around 2.15am on Tuesday April 29.
“Emergency services attended the scene.
“An 18-year-old man from the Holsworthy area sustained serious injuries. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
“Two other men were injured in the collision, with both requiring hospital treatment. One was discharged later, the other remains in hospital.
“Local road closures were put in place while officers from the Roads Policing Team carried out an examination of the scene. The road closure was handed over to highways at around 1.30pm.
“An 18-year-old man from the Wadebridge area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink. He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
“A second man, aged 18 from the Bodmin area, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been de-arrested, while he remains in hospital.