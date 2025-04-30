A MOTORCYCLIST has sustained serious injuries following a collision with a car on a rural B-road in South East Cornwall.
Emergency services were called to the B3247 between Hessenford and Seaton at around 5.55pm on Monday, April 28.
Devon and Cornwall Police also attended the scene and closed the road in both directions between The Copley Arms in Hessenford and Looe Hill in Seaton to allow for recovery and investigation work.
The rider suffered multiple serious injuries, which are not being treated as life-threatening or changing, but was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.
The road remained closed for several hours while officers conducted initial enquiries and cleared debris from the scene.