As part of the National Trust’s Summer of Play, Cotehele, near Saltash, has teamed up with the Tamara Landscape Partnership and the University of Plymouth for a jam-packed day of ‘really wild’ activities.
On Tuesday, August 8, 10am-4pm, visitors to Cotehele Quay can learn all about the amazing wildlife on the Cotehele estate by taking part in activities including pond dipping, bird ringing, bug hunting, butterfly walks and much more. The day is free to attend and no booking is required.
As part of the day, representatives from the University of Plymouth will be asking participants to join a bug hunt to help build a picture of which creatures live in the habitat next to the River Tamar, whilst members of the Tamara Landscape Project will be running mammal trapping and bird ringing activities.
Cotehele’s Ranger team will have the estate’s tractors, seed harvesters and other meadow creation tools out on view and owl pellet dissecting and butterfly walks will also be on offer.
George Holmes, National Trust Lead Ranger for Cotehele, commented: “Cotehele estate is a varied and rich habitat that a great variety of species call home from dormice and butterflies to egrets and pond skaters.
“We look forward to welcoming visitors to discover more about the wildlife at Cotehele and how we are working to provide a great environment for these species to thrive.”
The Really Wild Day Out is part of the wider Summer of Play at Cotehele running daily from Saturday, July 22 to Sunday, September 3.
Visit the main house and garden throughout the summer holidays to take part in a variety of garden games and outdoor adventures.
For more information and to book on to some of the free events, please visit Really Wild Day Out at Cotehele, National Trust.
Admission is free for National Trust members, normal admission applies for entry to Cotehele House and Gardens for non-members.
