A CLASSIC cozy murder mystery is just the dose of entertainment needed to brighten up a cold winter’s evening.
So, I was full of anticipation to watch the theatrical world premiere of the critically acclaimed television favourite Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift, which is being performed at the Hall for Cornwall until Saturday, January 24.
Detective Chief Inspector Tom Barnaby and Detective Sergeant Gavin Troy are called in to investigate after well-loved spinster Emily Simpson is found dead in the picturesque village full of eccentric villagers.
The detectives uncover a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries.
The performance effectively balances picturesque English village charm with dark, scandalous undertones, which certainly had me on the edge of my seat throughout.
There are lots of twists and turns as well as red herrings to keep the audience guessing whodunnit as DCI Tom Barnaby and DS Gavin Troy investigate the case.
But surprisingly there are also lots of laugh out loud moments as there are numerous absurdities and celebration of English eccentricity thrown in. While some in-jokes might be missed by newcomers, the core mystery remains solid and enjoyable.
Daniel Casey, who play the role of DCI Barnaby and James Bradwell, who plays sidekick DS Troy, put in solid performances unravelling the whodunnit murder mystery, supported by a versatile cast playing the multiple quirky villagers.
David Woodhead's sets are a highlight of the performance with clever, moving pieces and a backdrop that perfectly evokes the idyllic-yet-sinister Midsomer setting, using theatrical tricks for seamless scene changes.
Caroline Graham’s Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift certainly brings to life the wit, charm, and chilling suspense of the beloved TV series. It is highly entertaining night out for fans and newcomers alike.
