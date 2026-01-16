A GROUP interested in the history of Cornwall has itself been looking back at its first 100 years.
St Austell Old Cornwall Society has marked its centenary with two special events.
The first celebrated 100 years since the meeting at which it was decided to form the group.
John Keast, a former mayor of St Austell, spoke of his childhood growing up in the town and Richard Trethewey sang several songs, most notably the story of the great freeze at Nanpean when the Rev Perry Gore raised spirits by creating an ice rink for people to enjoy.
During the song and after, society members were fascinated by an automaton of the event which a friend had created for Richard a couple of years ago.
A centenary cake was cut by Maureen Prettyman, who was the winner of the celebration raffle. During the social which followed, members were presented with a centenary book created for the occasion and many wore newly-created centenary badges.
The second celebration was a dinner held at the Carlyon Bay Hotel, attended by around 60 members and guests.
The Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho, spoke of his family history research and shared some of the interesting and amusing facts he had discovered about his family’s long involvement in West Cornwall.
The dinner marked the centenary of the first meeting of the St Austell Old Cornwall Society in January 1926.
A banner created by Cornish artist Baragwanath King in 1930 is still displayed at society meetings. Baragwanath, whose paintings were in King George V’s personal collection, was the second president of the society.
The group meets at the White River Community Church on the second Monday of the month at 7.30pm. The meeting on February 9, which is open to newcomers, will welcome Trevor Smitheram to speak on Important People of Cornwall.
