ONE of the South West’s most recognisable entertainment venues is entering a new chapter as Plymouth Pavilions prepares to officially rebrand as Plymouth Arena.
From Tuesday, January 20, the venue will adopt its new name, marking what management describes as a significant milestone in its evolution and a renewed commitment to delivering large-scale, world-class live entertainment in the region.
The change reflects the ambition and profile of the events hosted at the venue, with the new identity designed to better capture its status as the largest indoor arena in the region.
Alongside the name change, Plymouth Arena – who have previously hosted the likes of Sam Fender, Michael McIntyre, Kylie Minogue, Ed Sheeran, Oasis, Ricky Gervais, Lee Evans, Jimmy Carr and many more – has signalled its intention to be the independent heart and soul of live entertainment in the region, creating unforgettable shared moments where everyone feels they belong.
Chief executive Sarah Phillips said the rebrand goes far beyond a new logo or signage. “For years this venue has been where memories were made – the gigs that defined generations and the moments that brought our city together,” she said. “As we look to the future, it’s time for a name that reflects that energy and ambition. This is a promise to be louder, braver and more connected than ever before.”
She added that creativity, community and character will sit at the heart of the arena’s future, while continuing to champion Plymouth’s independent spirit.
“There’s something truly magical about this venue on a show night. Our ambition is simple: to create an iconic stage for unforgettable experiences.”
The announcement has been welcomed by city stakeholders, including Plymouth Waterfront Partnership, which said the rebrand comes at a pivotal moment for Plymouth. In a statement, the partnership highlighted the venue’s role in attracting new artists, promoters and corporate events, while boosting the evening and night-time economy through increased tourism, overnight stays and city-centre spending.
They added that Plymouth is undergoing significant regeneration, with major investment expected to deliver thousands of new jobs and homes in the coming years, and said Plymouth Arena is well positioned to serve the city’s expanding communities.
Operationally, the transition will be rolled out across signage, digital platforms and marketing materials in the coming months. All existing bookings will go ahead as planned, with no disruption to ticket holders, partners or promoters.
Looking ahead, Plymouth Arena plans to strengthen its foundations over the next five years through investment in innovation, talent and more sustainable operations, while continuing to host a broad programme of live music, comedy, family shows, exhibitions and conferences.
The venue first opened in 1991 on the historic site of the former Millbay railway station and has welcomed millions of visitors over more than three decades.
Looking ahead, Plymouth Arena will welcome a diverse programme of events in 2026. Confirmed acts include Russell Howard, 10CC, Darren Styles, Strictly Come Dancing, UB40, Professor Brian Cox, Squeeze, Romesh Ranganathan, Alan Carr, and many more.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.