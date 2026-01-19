A PUB in St Austell has raised £2,100 for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).
The Duke of Cornwall in Mount Charles, run by brothers Olly and Matthew Chubb, raised the money through meat raffles and other activities.
Ian Collier, Olly’s father-in-law, said: “As a pub we have been raising funds for CHSW via weekly meat raffles, a large lucky squares Christmas draw, weekly quizzes and a well-supported Christmas quiz and raffle.
“We would like to thank all customers who have contributed, and we will be continuing to raise funds again this year.”
Bethany Williams, area fundraiser for CHSW which runs the Little Harbour hospice at Porthpean, said: “This is a fantastic example of community spirit and we’re so grateful to everyone who played a part.”
