William married Emma Prynn in his late teens and set up home in Church Street, where his three children were born: Frederick in 1866, Henry in 1867, and Mary Ellen in 1869. But all was not well, as the West Briton newspaper reported on November 26, 1874, that ‘A Wife Beater Liskeard; on Monday, before the mayor and Mr J C Isaac, William Hoar, a mason, was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment for deserting his wife and family. The prisoner left them three or four months since, and went to Bridgend, in Glamorganshire. He sent money to his wife for a month or two, but then ceased to do so, and about the beginning of the present month a warrant for his apprehension was issued. The police authorities in Bridgend were communicated with, and the prisoner was taken into custody. On Thursday last P C Spry went to Bridgend and returned with the prisoner on Saturday.’