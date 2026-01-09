ONE of the Sundays of Advent, when we anticipate the coming of Christ at Christmas, is given over to remembering the preaching of John the Baptist, who spoke of repentance and judgement as he dipped people in the River Jordan.
Earlier this month, the Christian church celebrated the Feast of Epiphany, when the Magi or Wise Men brought their gifts to baby Jesus. On the next Sunday (five days later), the story of Jesus moved on 29 years, to his baptism by John in the Jordan.
Jesus, alongside the penitents, religious and curious of the day, insisted that he too be baptised. It is generally agreed that this was because he wished to identify himself with his fellow human beings and mark the start of his new life. His ministry was affirmed by the heavenly voice: “This is my beloved son, in whom I am well pleased.”
January offers us all a new start as we struggle to live with our resolutions relatively fresh in our minds.
The year 2026 marks a significant new start for Americans. Two hundred and fifty years ago, the American colonies declared their independence from Britain. Although not fully achieved until after a war, America became a nation in its own right and has grown bigger and more powerful ever since. Nobody in 1776 could have foreseen the consequences of that declaration and none of us knows what they may yet become for the world.
That is the essence about newness – we do not know how it is going to work out. New starts can be positive or negative, or, more likely, a mixture of both. As we travel through this still relatively new year, may God bless us with more positive than negative, so that we can “sing to the Lord a new song”!
John Keast, St John’s Methodist Church, St Austell
