AS PART of its 25th anniversary celebrations, the Eden Project will shine a spotlight on some of the world’s most extraordinary photography of the places and habitats around us.
The internationally acclaimed Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, on loan from the Natural History Museum in London, will shortly be going on display.
From Friday, June 5 until Sunday, September 6 in the outdoor gardens and core building, visitors will be able to marvel at the award-winning images from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition.
First launched in 1965, the competition is deemed one of the world’s most prestigious photography events.
The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition brings together the award-winning images selected from a record-breaking 60,636 entries across 113 countries and territories, capturing rare wildlife encounters, dramatic landscapes and intimate moments in nature taken by both professional and amateur photographers.
Through striking visual storytelling, the images reveal both the beauty and fragility of the natural world, encouraging visitors to reflect on their relationship with the planet.
Highlights of the showcase include Wim van den Heever’s striking image of a brown hyena in the abandoned town of Kolmanskop, Namibia, which earned the Grand Title Award after a decade-long effort to capture the shot.
Simon Townsend, general manager at the Eden Project, said: “It’s an honour to be hosting the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition for the third year running. Wildflowers and wildlife range from mighty to miniscule wonders, which together have an enormous impact on our landscapes, our existence and on how we feel.
“Our mission as a charity is to inspire wonder, hope and positive action for the planet, and through both of these cultural moments, we hope to encourage visitors of all ages to slow down, look closely at the nature around them and consider the role we all play in caring for it.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.