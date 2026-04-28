TODAY our journey of exploration around Cornwall sees us on and beside the River Fal as we continue our serialisation of the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County.
Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!, says: “We’ve been following the south coast of the county, last time visiting the lovely small town of St Mawes after previously enjoying the solitude of the area to the west of Dodman Point. Before this, we visited locations on the shores of South East Cornwall, as well as the historic town of Fowey with its smuggling past, the heritage port of Charlestown and the marvellous fishing port of Mevagissey.”
Trelissick Gardens, run by the National Trust, sit on the banks of the River Fal, to the north of St Mawes and the south of Truro.
The gardens are full of colourful plants that are a pleasure to view. There are winding paths through the gardens, and longer walks on the estate for those who want to stretch their legs further. Far-reaching views of the River Fal can be had from the grounds.
Sitting in the cafe in the grand Trelissick House, you may be forgiven for thinking you had been transported back in time.
The nearby King Harry Ferry, first established in 1888, takes approximately 300,000 vehicles across the River Fal every year. The ferry, one of only five chain ferries in England, connects with the Roseland Peninsula and saves a road journey of around 27 miles.
Next time we will be visiting the bustling coastal town of Falmouth.
Our tour around Cornwall, taking in well-known spots but also lesser-known locations, offers something for everyone, from sandy beaches, remote moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and tourist attractions.
• Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew's author page on Amazon - https://bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
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