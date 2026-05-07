THE Lost Gardens of Heligan is giving visitors the opportunity to throw axes, shoot arrows, make fires and tackle an assault course as Wild Week returns during May half-term (May 23 to 31).
Wild Week will take place around the Play Meadow, with four zones themed around wildlife discovery, bushcraft, outdoor play and nature books for children.
Visitors will learn how to track animals, find fascinating microscopic creatures such as tardigrades under a microscope as well as make rope bracelets.
Wild Week will also see the launch of the next seasonal Heligan Field Guide, which is a complimentary companion to wild discoveries across the estate, including how to spot animals by their poo.
Taking place on Thursday and Friday (May 28 and 29) is Heligan’s first BioBlitz, a survey of the abundant nature of the Heligan estate led by experts with contributions from visitors.
There will be talks and guided walks happening over both days of the BioBlitz, themed around different branches of natural history, while experts from Three Bays Wildlife, Cornwall Wildlife Trust, Friends of Par Beach, HiveTracks and Budding Nature will be on hand to talk about wildlife with visitors.
The BioBlitz will be headquartered in Heligan’s new Centre for Nature Futures, where results from the survey will also be reported throughout Wild Week. The full findings will be released by Heligan after the event has finished.
David Harland, chief executive of The Lost Gardens of Heligan, said: “Wild Week is a perennial Heligan favourite and this year will be bigger, better and with more fires, sharp flying objects and wild discoveries than ever before.
“We will also be finding out more about the fascinating wildlife and plants of Heligan, and hopefully finding some things we’ve never seen before, as part of our BioBlitz citizen science survey.”
For more information, visit: www.heligan.com
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