CORNWALL Council is thanking everyone who has contributed to planting the Forest for Cornwall which has now reached a million trees.
The Forest for Cornwall now spans approximately 1,000 hectares across woodland, parks, community spaces, gardens and farms, increasing nature for residents and absorbing CO2 emissions to slow climate change.
Some examples of the planting projects in Cornwall include:
- Agroforestry on the Lizard: Farms on the peninsula have planted 50 hectares of agroforestry projects this winter including 25 hectares at Rosuick Farm.
- Bodmin Beacon: More than 11,000 trees have been planted on this seven-hectare site that is now open to the community.
- Bude Stratton School: Schoolchildren and members of the community planted 400 trees on the site to support wildlife and help tackle climate change.
- Cotehele: A rich 1.3 hectares of fruit and nut orchards for crop production are now establishing, including apples, cherries and apricots.
- Falmouth: Residents have helped to plant a new mini woodland of 500 trees at Prislow Fields, an open green space in the town.
- Newquay: Residents have helped plant 54 trees in three streets, helping to transform roads into green avenues.
- Stithians School: Pupils and staff have planted a mini-forest to boost learning about nature.
Councillor Martyn Alvey, Cornwall’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “We want to say thanks a million to everyone who has helped plant and look after the million trees we’ve established for the Forest for Cornwall which is enriching both our countryside and our communities.
“It’s an incredible feat and shows the exponential growth of this important project for a carbon neutral Cornwall. Our next target is 1,500 hectares by next spring as more farms are undertaking large-scale planting of trees, shrubs and hedges.
“Don’t forget to tell us about your tree-planting on our website and in these warmer months give your trees some extra water and start planning planting projects for the autumn. If you want to get involved in the Forest for Cornwall but don’t know where to start, take a look at our Forest for Cornwall web pages where you’ll get loads of ideas and inspiration."