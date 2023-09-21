Cllr Martin added: “The way that they calculate the value of an accident is not actually based on the person who’s been injured, it’s based on the loss of working time of the number of people stuck in the queue. The way they calculate the value of a death is not so much on the pain and suffering caused to the family, it’s based on the loss of working time of the person who’s died. But because it uses the average lower wages in Cornwall it means that the Government’s policy for funding roads says Cornish lives are worth less than lives in other parts of the country.”