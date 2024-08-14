A WOMAN who is raising money for a Cornwall-based mental health charity after losing her father to suicide hopes to cycle the coast of the UK, starting and finishing in the Duchy.
Kay Roberts, who lives in Suffolk, is taking on the mighty challenge of cycling more than 3,500 miles around the British coastline to raise money for Cornwall Mind.
Setting off from Lands End at the start of June, Katy has been pushing herself to the limit while fundraising, and hopes to return to Cornwall at the end of the month, reaching Lands End on August 25.
Katy chose the charity after she lost her father to suicide and on her journey has been meeting with family, friends and strangers.
She said: “I want this to be a safe space for people to talk. If you have lost someone to suicide or are dealing with your own mental health struggles or you just want time to be outside in nature, please join me.
“I lost my dad to suicide when I was 17. I find it very difficult to talk about it but I am ready to talk about it and I’m ready to help. And hopefully I can help others along the way.
“I’m doing this to raise awareness of suicide and to connect with people by being outside and active. Being active, getting outdoors and being with a community are some of the best things for our mental health. I want people and groups to join me along the way and to discuss how we can make changes.”
Cornwall Mind offer a variety of support services for those bereaved by suicide. One of those services is the charity’s ‘Hope Walks’, a free walking group for people who have been affected by the loss of someone close to them who may have died by suicide.
Katy’s journey hopes to provide vital funds to allow projects like this to continue.
Paul Reeve CEO for Cornwall Mind said: “Sometimes a fundraising initiative comes along that makes you truly realise how amazing people can be.
“Katy has used experiences from her past to motivate her to do this impressive cycle round the UK.
“We are incredibly grateful to her for choosing Cornwall Mind to fundraise for and we know it will make an impact on improving mental health and reducing suicide in Cornwall”
Katy will end her cycle on August 25 at Lands End, however, she will also be in Fowey on August 24 before making her way to Falmouth and then to Lands End to complete her 3,500 mile journey.
For more information about Cornwall Mind, visit: cornwallmind.org