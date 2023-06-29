The A38 has been reopened after being blocked in both directions after a car caught fire in Tideford.
Devon and Cornwall Police and the Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene after receiving reports of a vehicle on fire at a location between St Germans turn off to Kilna Lane.
Pictures shared with the Cornish Times show a car significantly damaged in a location through the village.
It is the second incident in as many days on the A38 at Tideford, after a two-vehicle crash caused disruption yesterday afternoon.
Traffic reporting service Inrix said of the incident: "A38 in both directions blocked, queueing traffic due to car fire from Saint Germans turn off to Kilna Lane.
The car was traveling eastbound towards Saltash."
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that the A38 was closed and that there were no reported injuries. They said: "This was reported to is around 1.50pm today, 29 June.
"Reported car fire on the A38 at Tideford, opposite Riverside Garage.
"Fire service attended and extinguished the fire. Substantial damage was caused to the car.
"No injuries reported at this time.
"The road was closed in both directions. Closures were on at Landrake and Trerulefoot roundabout but lifted around 3 pm."