Traffic monitoring service Inrix said of the incident: "A38 both ways partially blocked, slow traffic due to debris on road and accident, two vehicles involved between Saint Germans turn off (Tideford) and A374 (Trerulefoot roundabout, Trerulefoot). A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars, on the A38 at Tideford, Saltash, at around 2.55pm today, Wednesday 28 June.