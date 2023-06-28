Devon and Cornwall Police have been called to a two-vehicle crash on the A38 at Tideford.
The incident, which occurred at 2.55 pm today had no serious injuries reported.
Police say that the incident is ongoing.
Traffic monitoring service Inrix said of the incident: "A38 both ways partially blocked, slow traffic due to debris on road and accident, two vehicles involved between Saint Germans turn off (Tideford) and A374 (Trerulefoot roundabout, Trerulefoot). A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars, on the A38 at Tideford, Saltash, at around 2.55pm today, Wednesday 28 June.
