PEOPLE are being urged to remain vigilant following a number of burglaries in the St Cleer area.
Devon and Cornwall Police believe a number of properties at Trecarne and Well Lane were broken into on Monday, October 20, sometime between 7am and 2pm.
A spokesperson said: “We are seeking the public's assistance for information following two reports of burglaries in the St Cleer area. Residents have had their property damaged, entered and items stolen.
“We are appealing to anyone in the area of Trecarne and Well Lane who may have seen or heard anything beneficial to the investigations.
“We believe these occurred Monday, October 20, sometime between 7am and 2pm. We are asking residents to review any CCTV or ring doorbell footage they may have for persons acting suspiciously.”
Residents are reminded to ensure their homes are locked when vacant and police encourgae anyone with information to come forward.
They added: “We would like to kindly remind everyone to ensure doors and windows are locked, vehicles left secure overnight and we advise CCTV and other deterrents if able to.”
Any information should be reported to 101, or use the online report form on the Devon and Cornwall Police website, quoting reference number 50250271322 for Trecarne area and 50250271468 for Well Lane area.
Alternatively if anyone has information that they wish to report anonymously, the Crimestoppers agency can be contacted on 0800 555 111.
